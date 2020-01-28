AIC Faculty to Host Substance Use and Recovery Fair

SPRINGFIELD — At the start of the fall semester, American International College (AIC) faculty members launched an interdisciplinary forum series titled “Advocates, Issues, and Community” (A-I-C) to address serious concerns affecting communities locally, nationally, and globally. Throughout 2019-20, the focus is, and will continue to be, on the opioid crisis.

As part of the yearlong initiative, the committee will host a Substance Abuse and Recovery Fair on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Schwartz Campus Center Auditorium located at 1000 State St. in Springfield. The fair is free and open to the public.

Local healthcare organizations that assist individuals suffering from addiction, and the people who care for them, will attend. They include Adcare, Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-anon/Alateen, BestLife Emotional Health & Wellness Center, Caring Health Center, Center for Human Development, CleanSlate, Gándara Impact Center, Habit OPCO/Springfield, Health Care Resource Center, Mental Health Assoc., Motivating Youth Recovery, Providence Behavioral Health, River Valley Counseling, and Southbay Community Services.

“American International College is very invested in the community,” said Thomas Maulucci, professor of History and co-chair of the interdisciplinary committee sponsoring the fair. “This commitment encompasses not only the student body but the Greater Springfield community as well. The fair is an opportunity for those who may require assistance, or have loved ones who need help, to talk with experts who can guide them on the path to recovery. We are grateful to committee member, AIC alum, and adjunct Professor of Graduate Psychology Melinda Moreno for organizing this event.”