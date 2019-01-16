AIC to Offer Graduate and Low Residency Program Information Sessions

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) will host two information sessions on Saturday, Jan. 19 in the Admissions Office, DAR building, on the college campus located at 1000 State St. in Springfield.

The graduate information session begins at 9 a.m. and will provide insight into the application process, providing perspective students with an opportunity to meet with admissions staff members, program directors, and current students.

The Low Residency Program information session, which begins at 11 a.m., will provide an indepth review of the master of arts program in counseling psychology and higher education and doctor of education programs, in addition to a meet and greet with staff members, program directors, and current students. Lunch will be served during this session.

To learn more about graduate degree programs at American International College, visit www.aic.edu or call Director of Graduate Admissions Hannah Hartzsch at (413) 205-3700.