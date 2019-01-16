Monson Savings Bank Announces Three Recent Promotions

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank (MSB) announced the promotions of Carolyn Balicki to branch manager/retail banking officer, Rob Chateauneuf to first vice president commercial loan officer, and Dina Merwin to first vice president compliance and BSA officer.

Balicki joined the MSB team in 2009 as a CSA in Monson. She was promoted to CSA supervisor in 2010, assistant branch manager in 2011, and branch manager in 2014. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration at UMass Amherst and is a graduate of the New England School of Financial Studies.

Chateauneuf joined MSB in 2012 as an assistant vice president commercial loan officer. He was promoted to vice president in 2014 and took on the added responsibility of assistant department manager of the Commercial Loan department in 2015. He has close to 20 years of commercial and retail banking experience and earned a bachelor’s degree in business management at UMass Amherst.

Merwin came on board in December 2012 as a temporary BSA analyst to assist during an employee leave of absence. In June 2013, she was hired as compliance officer. In 2014, she was promoted to AVP compliance and BSA officer, and she earned the vice president title in 2016. She has 25 years of community banking experience and is a graduate of the National School of Banking and the Massachusetts School for Financial Studies.

“We are extremely pleased to announce these well-deserved promotions,” said Steve Lowell, president of Monson Savings Bank. “Carolyn, Rob, and Dina are important contributors to our success.”