AIC to Offer Virtual Graduate, Undergraduate Information Sessions in November

SPRINGFIELD — The American International College (AIC) Admissions office is offering virtual information sessions for undergraduate- and graduate-degree program applicants.

Information sessions are available Monday through Friday and provide an opportunity for attendees to speak with admissions counselors virtually to learn more about the admissions process, available programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels, financial aid, and more.

During November, in addition to the weekday information sessions, a special School of Health Sciences virtual information session for undergraduates is slated for Saturday, Nov. 7 for prospective students interested in gaining insight to programs in physical and occupational therapy, exercise science, nursing, and public health. The School of Business, Arts, and Sciences will offer a special program on Tuesday, Nov. 10 to showcase the more than 40 interdisciplinary program offerings at AIC that are grounded in the liberal arts.

Graduate virtual information sessions will be available during the month in the School of Health Sciences on Saturday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 10. On Thursday, Nov. 12, a session dedicated to the post-professional doctorate in occupational therapy will be offered.

The School of Business, Arts, and Sciences will provide virtual information sessions on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 9 and 10, to highlight graduate-degree programs in business, psychology, and cannabis science and commerce.

AIC’s School of Education invites individuals to learn more about its program offerings on Sunday and Thursday, Nov. 8 and 12.

Interested participants are invited to visit aic.askadmissions.net/portal/ei/search for a complete list of dates, times, and to register.