Alden Credit Union Welcomes Financial Advisor Carole Bolduc

CHICOPEE — Adam Corcoran, president and CEO of Alden Credit Union, announced that Carole Bolduc will join Alden Credit Union as an LPL financial advisor with FR Investment Group.

Bolduc is a lifelong resident of Western Mass. and an LPL financing advisor with 11 years of experience.

“My strengths are in areas such as investment management, comprehensive financial planning, and insurance,” she said. “I have earned the professional designation of accredited investment fiduciary, also called AIF designation.”

Bolduc holds her series 6, 7, 63, and 66 securities registration through LPL Financial, along with a Massachusetts life-insurance license. She is registered to service clients with LPL Financial in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Virginia, Florida, South Carolina, California, and Arizona.

“I have an extensive background in bank management, lending, and working with high-net-worth individuals,” Bolduc added. “My experience in banking and wealth management has created the perfect foundation to develop meaningful and long-term client satisfaction. I am ecstatic to be located at Alden Credit Union along with the full support and experience that FR Investment Group provides. I will provide personal service and an array of investment options tailored to the specific needs of credit-union members, and that will truly make a difference.”