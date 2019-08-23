Amazon to Open Distribution Center in Holyoke

HOLYOKE — Amazon plans to open a distribution center in Holyoke this fall and hire hundreds of workers to staff it, Mayor Alex Morse announced Thursday. The site, at 161 Lower Westfield Road, is the former home of the Paolo Freire Social Justice Charter School and Atlas Copco.

Wages start at at $15 an hour for both full and part-time workers, Morse said. The city is working with Amazon to conduct a hiring event, but in the meantime, Amazon will have a booth at Celebrate Holyoke this weekend, and the mayor encouraged residents and prospective employees to stop by to learn more.

“As mayor, I am encouraged by Amazon’s commitment to hire locally, provide hundreds of living-wage jobs, and strengthen our tax base,” Morse said in a statement. “The distribution center will continue to help Holyoke grow and diversify our economy while providing job opportunities to residents.”