STCC Gateway to College Program Receives National Recognition

SPRINGFIELD — The Gateway to College program at Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) received a Program Excellence Award in recognition of exceeding all four benchmarks used to assess the performance of Gateway to College programs nationwide.

Through Gateway to College, students who have dropped out of high school or who are significantly off track complete their high-school diplomas in college-based programs while simultaneously earning credits toward a post-secondary credential. STCC has hosted a Gateway to College program since 2013, and the program enrolled 67 students during the academic year when it received the award.

In 2017 and 2018, the STCC Gateway to College program was recognized with a Graduation Achievement Award. This marks its first Program Excellence Award and represents one of only 11 such awards given to Gateway to College programs nationally.

At the Gateway to College Directors Convening in New Haven, Conn. at the end of July, Achieving the Dream President Karen Stout and Executive Vice President Emily Froimson presented the award to STCC Gateway Program Director Katara Robinson.

“Gateway to College programs provide a critical second chance for vulnerable high-school students and a powerful testament to the importance of wraparound supports and creating a sense of belonging in college,” Froimson said. “Nearly 75% of program graduates nationwide continue their post-secondary education.”

Added Robinson, “this award reflects students’ achievements here at STCC’s Gateway to College program. Our staff is extremely happy we could be here to support them in their success. We are excited about supporting students and transforming lives.”

STCC Dean of Academic Initiatives Matt Gravel congratulated Robinson and her staff for their commitment to helping students succeed.

“Gateway to College at STCC is a phenomenal program that helps get students back on track and earn their high-school diploma,” he said. “The program also gives students a chance to experience a college environment and to appreciate the value of a college education.”