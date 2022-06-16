American Eagle to Host Free First-Time Home Buyer Seminar in Springfield

Buying a home is exciting, especially if it’s your first home — but it can also be stressful and confusing. To assist those considering purchasing their first home, American Eagle Financial Credit Union is hosting a free First-Time Home Buyer Seminar on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley, 221 Industry Ave., Springfield.

Designed to take the mystery and anxiety out of the home-buying process, this program is free and open to both American Eagle members and nonmembers. Attendees will hear from industry professionals who will share their knowledge and experience, and answer questions about purchasing your first home. To register, visit americaneagle.org/fthbspringfield.