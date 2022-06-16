HCC Opening Second Round of Scholarship Awards

HOLYOKE — The HCC Foundation is opening a second round of scholarship awards for the 2022-2023 academic year for anyone who did not apply during the first round.

The new application cycle opens June 20, and runs through August 8.

For 2022-2023, the foundation is awarding more than $300,000 in scholarship support to students from more than 150 scholarship funds. The scholarships are all donor funded and considered gift aid that does not need to be paid back.

Students must be currently enrolled at HCC or have been accepted for the upcoming academic year to be eligible for scholarships, which are awarded through the HCC Foundation, HCC’s nonprofit fundraising corporation.

The application deadline is August 8.

“Anyone who didn’t apply for a scholarship during the first application period now has another chance,” said Patrick Carpenter, HCC director of Institutional Advancement. “In the past, we have stopped accepting scholarship applications in April, which is so early in the college’s admissions cycle that the vast majority of first-year students were kept out of the process. With this later deadline we hope that a much larger percentage of incoming first-year students will apply. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we have a lot more scholarship money to give out.”

Applicants only need to fill out a single online form to be automatically matched with the scholarships they are most qualified to receive. There are scholarships for new students, current students, and students transferring to other institutions, scholarships based on financial need, scholarships for students in specific majors, scholarships for residents of certain communities, and scholarships that recognize academic achievement.

For the 2021-2022 academic year, the HCC Foundation awarded more than 200 students. To view scholarship opportunities and begin the application process, visit www.hcc.edu/scholarships. Questions should be directed to the HCC Foundation scholarship team at [email protected].