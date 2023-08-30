Amherst Area Chamber A+ Award Nominations Due Sept. 8

AMHERST — The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce announced the return of its 43rd annual A+ Awards celebration to be held on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the UMass Student Union Ballroom, celebrating “Rooted in Community” in recognition of the region’s agricultural roots.

Each year, the chamber bestows A+ Awards to individuals and organizations that enrich the life of the community through their work in education, business, and civic engagement across its service area: Amherst, Belchertown, Hadley, Leverett, Pelham, Shutesbury, and Sunderland.

Nominations for the 2023 A+ Awards are open and can be made online only through Friday, Sept. 8 at amherstarea.com. The categories are:

• Lifetime Achievement/Legacy Award, recognizing an individual or business for their outstanding contributions to the Amherst area over their career and the lasting impact their work will have on future generations;

• Leader in Innovation Award, recognizing entrepreneurs who craft creative solutions and redefine the way Amherst lives, works, and learns;

• Leader in Sustainability Award, recognizing a business, organization, or individual for their contribution to creating a sustainable Amherst, preserving and ensuring its vitality for future generations;

• Young Professional Award, honoring a young professional who has a positive presence and has made a significant impact in the Amherst area;

• Community Service Award, honoring a business, nonprofit, or individual whose volunteerism has benefited the lives of the Amherst-area community through their work and outreach; and

• Chamber MVP, an individual who truly embodies the mission of the Amherst Area Chamber as a convener, connector, and catalyst for business and community development.

PeoplesBank returns as presenting sponsor, and is an Amherst Area Chamber platinum chamber champion partner. BusinessWest continues as media partner for this annual event.

A+ Awards celebration sponsorships and ads are available. Email Executive Director Claudia Pazmany at [email protected] with any inquiries.