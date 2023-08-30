Eight Bacon Wilson Attorneys Recognized by Best Lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — Bacon Wilson, P.C. announced that six lawyers from the firm were recently recognized in The Best Lawyers in America for 2024, and two were included in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America. Along with the year they were first recognized in Best Lawyers in any practice area, they are:

• Gary Breton (2018): banking and finance law and business organizations (including LLCS and partnerships);

• Michael Katz (2016): bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law;

• Kenneth Albano (2020): business organizations (including LLCS and partnerships);

• Gina Barry (2018): elder law;

• Hyman Darling (2020): elder law;

• Peter MacConnell (2021): real-estate law;

• Daniel McKellick (2023): Ones to Watch in real-estate law; and

• Tyler Humphrey (2021): Ones to Watch in banking and finance law.

Inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America is based on comprehensive peer-review surveys. This year alone, almost 58,000 voters responded to surveys.