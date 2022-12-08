Amherst Area Chamber Announces Kwench Juice Café Ribbon Cutting

AMHERST — The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to a ribbon cutting at Kwench Juice Café, located at 19 North Pleasant St. in Amherst, on Friday, Dec. 9 at 12:30 p.m. Attendees can enter a raffle for a $50 Kwench gift certificate and a $50 Amherst Area Gift Card, and sample some of Kwench’s fresh offerings between noon and 1 p.m.

Kwench Juice Café offers a selection of menu items made with nutritious, locally sourced ingredients, including freshly prepared juices, smoothies, and acai bowls, all served in a welcoming atmosphere in downtown Amherst featuring local art. The business is women-owned, Pacific Islander-owned, LGBTQ+-owned, and Asian-owned.

“We are excited to show the Amherst community our passion and spread love through fresh nutritious juices and foods,” co-owners Chandra Hart and Janice Samson said.