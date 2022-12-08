Children’s Advocacy Center Awarded Grant from Massachusetts Bankers Assoc.

GREENFIELD — The Massachusetts Bankers Assoc. (MBA) awarded the Children’s Advocacy Center of Franklin County and North Quabbin (CAC) a $5,000 grant, thanks to a nomination from Greenfield Cooperative Bank.

The MBA Charitable Foundation awarded 52 grants, totaling $162,000, to nonprofits over eight geographic regions across the Commonwealth. Member banks were asked to nominate deserving organizations in their community.

“GBC has been with us from day one and have continued to support us when we needed it most. They have been a true community partner,” said William Benson, president of the CAC.

CAC Executive Director Irene Woods added that “the Children’s Advocacy Center of Franklin County and North Quabbin is so honored to receive the MBA award. This award will allow us to meet the mental-health needs of children that have experienced sexual abuse and have had their worlds turned upside down by trauma. Not only has the Greenfield Cooperative Bank provided financial support to the Children’s Advocacy Center since we came to Franklin County in 2015, but they have also served on our board of directors. With this support, we have served over 500 children and their families in Franklin County and the North Quabbin area.”