Amherst Area Chamber Welcomes John Page as Membership & Marketing Manager

AMHERST — Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Claudia Pazmany announced the recent addition of John Page as full-time Membership & Marketing manager.

Page, who has been serving as an intern in this position for the last 10 months while completing his undergraduate studies, is already known to many, Pazmany said. “John has proven to be an invaluable resource to our chamber membership, and members know to turn to him for support and recognition. He is the best possible fit, and we are a better chamber for his commitment to the Amherst area.”

She added that, “with his marketing talents, John has already helped us double our engagement and exposure across web and social media over the last nine months. As he continues to develop engaging marketing campaigns, including maintaining our website, social media, and communications, he also strives to help members see the value in the chamber through its programing to promote business and professional development in our community.”

Page is a 2019 earned a BBA in operation and information management from the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst, where he also studied political science and was a member of the Commonwealth Honors College. He received the Amherst Area Chamber and Cooley Dickinson Health Care Scholarship in 2015. He had been working for UMass Dining for five years, rising through the ranks, before joining the chamber in 2018. He has a passion for civic engagement and politics and serves on a number of local committees.