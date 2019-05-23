Leadership Summit to Explore Trends Impacting Western Mass.

HOLYOKE — On Tuesday, June 4 from 5 to 8:30 p.m., dozens of local leaders will take an expanded collective view of the trends and forces affecting the business, social, and economic environment of the region at the Pioneer Valley Leadership Summit.

Using the World Café method of small-group conversations, participants will create a context map of how current forces are changing how they develop and steer their organizations into the future. Ideas, concerns, and best practices will be exchanged in this highly interactive process.

“We’re hosting this summit to celebrate our 25 years of providing a learning community for our business members,” said Ira Bryck, president of the Family Business Center of the Pioneer Valley (FBC). “Now we want to give back to the community that has been part of our success. We’re currently going through our own leadership transition and strategic planning to prepare a roadmap that my successor and board can use to evolve the organization. Conducting an environmental scan to better understand the landscape that our members and stakeholders are navigating is part of the planning process.”

Jessi Kirley, strategic planning lead and incoming FBC executive director, added that “conducting educational and networking events for our members is what we do. The Leadership Summit is a unique opportunity for leaders to contribute to and benefit from the collective knowledge of experts from different business and community sectors.”

The World Café process of focused, small-group conversations provides a meaningful way to exchange critical information that is relevant to planning and organizational development, said Ingrid Bredenberg, strategic leadership coach and summit facilitator. “The event, and the compiled information, will help leadership teams and boards of directors understand the bigger picture so they can better steer their organizations in these dynamically changing times.”

The Leadership Summit will be held at the Log Cabin in Holyoke, an appropriate venue with an expansive view of the Pioneer Valley. During the highly interactive event, participants will sit at tables designated for topics such as social trends, economic climate, political forces, technology, etc. Graphic recorders will illustrate the group reports in real time. Information exchanged will be captured and compiled for participants’ use after the summit.

For more information, visit fambizpv.com/leadershipsummit.html.