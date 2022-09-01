Amherst Area Chamber’s 2022 A+ Award Nominations Due Sept. 9

AMHERST — The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce announced the return of the 19th annual A+ Awards celebration to be held on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the UMass Student Union Ballroom, celebrating “This Is What’s Next.” Each year, the chamber bestows A+ Awards to individuals and organizations that enrich the life of the community through their work in education, business, and civic engagement across its service area of Amherst, Belchertown, Hadley, Leverett, Pelham, Shutesbury, and Sunderland.

Nominations for the 2022 A+ Awards are open for one more week and can be made online only through Sept. 9 at amherstarea.com. The A+ Award categories are:

• The Lifetime Achievement/Legacy Award recognizes an individual or business for their outstanding contributions to the Amherst area over their career and the lasting impact their work will have on future generations.

• The Leader in Innovation Award recognizes entrepreneurs who craft creative solutions and redefine the way Amherst lives, works, and learns.

• The Leader in Sustainability Award recognizes a business, organization, or individual for their contribution to creating a sustainable Amherst, preserving and ensuring its vitality for future generations.

• The Young Professional Award honors a young professional who has a positive presence and has made a significant impact in the Amherst area.

• The Community Service Award honors a business, nonprofit, or individual that has benefited the lives of the Amherst area community through their work and outreach.

• The Chamber MVP is an individual who truly embodies the mission of the Amherst Area Chamber as a convener, connector, and catalyst for business and community development.

PeoplesBank returns as the presenting sponsor of the program and is an Amherst Area Chamber Platinum Chamber Champion partner. BusinessWest continues as media partner for this annual event.

Sponsorships and advertising opportunities are still available for the celebration. Email Claudia Pazmany, the chamber’s executive director, with any inquiries at [email protected].