AmherstWorks Reopens; New Applications for Membership Being Accepted

AMHERST — AmherstWorks, a coworking space dedicated to serving the Pioneer Valley community by providing a premium remote-working environment, has reopened and is accepting new applications for membership passes and private offices.

AmherstWorks has implemented new policies and procedures, in addition to restructuring the space to adhere to all of the state’s health and safety regulations in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

All members will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing of six feet at all times. Previously shared desks will be assigned exclusively to individuals each day, with hand sanitizer readily available. AmherstWorks membership assistants will sanitize all surfaces a minimum of three times a day.

AmherstWorks provides a professional and beautiful environment for getting work done. The newly renovated downtown workspace includes large windows for natural light, fast internet and premium amenities for members.

Learn more about membership at AmherstWorks.io.