Analytics Labs to Host Community Clean-up Day in Holyoke on April 24

HOLYOKE — Analytics Labs, a locally owned, woman- and minority-led small business, announced its upcoming Community Clean-up Day, scheduled for Wednesday, April 24 at 28 Appleton St., Holyoke from 9 to 11 a.m.

This initiative, coinciding with both Earth Day and Arbor Day that week, exemplifies the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement. “As the pioneering woman-owned testing lab in Western Massachusetts, Analytics Labs is dedicated to professional excellence and community enrichment,” the company stated. “Rooted in our ethos of growth and social responsibility, we are devoted to nurturing and reinvesting in the communities where we conduct business.”

In a collaboration with Dazed Cannabis located at 56 Jackson St., Holyoke, the first 10 volunteers will receive a gift from Dazed as a token of appreciation for their participation.

Individuals of all ages and backgrounds are invited to join this eco-conscious initiative. Click here to register.