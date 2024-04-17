Rocky’s Ace Hardware Invites Customers to Round Up for Kids This Month

SPRINGFIELD — Rocky’s Ace Hardware, one of the country’s largest family-owned Ace Hardware dealers with 50 locations in nine states, is kicking off its semiannual Round Up for Kids fundraiser. Throughout the campaign, which extends throughout the month of April, customers are asked to round up their purchase total to the next dollar. The difference will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals.

“Round Up for Kids has become one of our signature fundraisers each year,” Rocky’s Ace Hardware President Rocco Falcone said. “It’s a cause our customers, staff, and community really get behind. CMN helps more than 12 million kids each year who receive care from a dedicated children’s hospital to get the best possible medical treatment.”

As in the past, 100% of the money raised benefits the local CMN hospital nearest to each store. Local participating Rocky’s locations include the Island Pond Road and Liberty Street stores in Springfield as well as the Agawam, East Longmeadow, Westfield, Ludlow, Palmer, and South Hadley stores. The proceeds will be donated to Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield.

“This is a busy season for us as folks come in to get what they need for spring cleanup and summer outdoor living,” Falcone said. “It may not seem like a lot to round up a purchase to the next dollar, but every bit adds up. We anticipate another very successful campaign thanks to the generosity of our customers.”

For more than 40 years, CMN has helped fill funding gaps, raising more than $8.5 billion for 170 children’s hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses. All donations fund what’s needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services, and financial assistance for families.