SPRINGFIELD — Registration is still open for the 33rd annual Excel Golf Tournament to benefit the Children’s Study Home on Friday, Aug. 13. This is the second year the tournament will be held at the Country Club of Wilbraham. Registration and breakfast will begin at 9:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. The day will conclude with a cocktail hour, dinner, speaker, awards, and raffles.

In supporting this year’s tournament, sponsors and participants will provide the opportunity for the Children’s Study Home to improve its residential treatment services for children with mental-health needs.

“These are good kids who have been through some bad things,” explained Yamilca Nogue, director of Community Relations & Development. “Sponsorships will help us incorporate sensory designs into our trauma-informed spaces with therapeutic items, facility improvements, and program enhancements such as therapeutic activities, field trips, and other unfunded resources.”

Sensory and other adaptive toys, games, furniture, room designs, and resources help children and adolescents feel safer, calmer, and often more able to engage or self-manage their behaviors. As a trauma-informed organization, the Children’s Study Home knows that many children are affected by recent trauma, anxiety, attention deficit, depression, and other behavioral-health or sensory issues that, when unresolved, can affect and limit life functions, such as social skills, academic development, and behavior management, among others.

This year’s event will also include a keynote speech by Bruce Dixon, CEO of Tech Foundry and an award-winning innovator, social entrepreneur, adventurer, storyteller, and self-described performance geek. His insatiable curiosity and zest have led him to trekking around the globe and engaging in an eclectic array of vocations including professional sports, financial-services management, leadership development, organizational behavior, career coaching, and social-venture leadership.

Top sponsors of this year’s tournament include Excel, Gyre9, Health New England, and PeoplesBank. To register, attend, or donate to the cause, visit bit.ly/CSHgolf21 or contact Yamilca Nogue at (413) 739-5626 or [email protected].