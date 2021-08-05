Partner Consulting Joins Pixel Health Family of Companies

HOLYOKE — Partner Consulting has been acquired by Massachusetts-based Pixel Health as part of the company’s continued expansion of its national healthcare technology ecosystem. Headquartered in Middlefield, Conn., Partner joins VertitechIT (infrastructure design and implementation), Nectar (digital health strategy consulting), baytechIT (managed services), Liberty Fox Technologies (software-application development) and akiro (healthcare financial and business-advisory services) as part of the Pixel Health brand.

Turning ordinary phone systems into a unified communications tool with bottom-line impact on productivity and collaboration has been the hallmark of Partner Consulting for more than two decades. With experience in assessment, design, implementation, and management of unified communications, mobility, contact-center, and telecom expense-management methodologies, Partner consultants work with healthcare systems, Fortune 500 businesses, utility companies, and state governments in the sourcing and management of telecommunications and mobility platforms.

“Improving unified communications is of primary concern for major health systems nationwide,” Pixel Health President Brad Mondschein said. “Partner Consulting’s expertise fits perfectly with our growth plans and our intention to become an all-inclusive provider of technology advice, workflow and process design, and infrastructure-implementation services in the healthcare industry.”

Partner Consulting will continue to service healthcare and enterprise clients from its Connecticut headquarters. Pixel Health is based in Western Mass., with consulting offices in Philadelphia and central Pennsylvania, Vermont, Florida, Tennessee, and Washington.

“The Pixel Health message is all about taking a comprehensive view of where IT and people come together,” Partner Consulting President Barry O’Brien said. “We’ve collaborated with Pixel Health companies for many years at Baystate Health, Lancaster General, and Temple University Health System, to name a few. Now, we can formalize the partnership.”