Applied Mortgage Giving Invests in Communities with $45,000 Regional Donation

NORTHAMPTON — Applied Mortgage Giving announced a new campaign, the Vitality Grant, which will be donated to six local community organizations: Downtown Amherst Foundation (Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce and Amherst Business Improvement District), Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, Greater Easthampton Chamber of Commerce, Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Franklin County, and United Way of Hampshire County.

These organizations will each receive a portion of the gift to use at their discretion to support their work in the community. The Vitality Grant — sponsored by Applied Mortgage Giving, the charitable arm of Applied Mortgage, a d/b/a of HarborOne Mortgage, LLC — is designed to positively influence and provide opportunities for the success of small businesses and nonprofits in Hampshire and Franklin counties. Applied Mortgage Giving will be partnering with the local chambers and United Ways, hoping to enhance these organizations’ opportunities to meet the specific needs of their communities.

“The Vitality Grant speaks to our commitment to the success and wellness of our local communities,” said Lindsay Barron LaBonte and Todd Barron, co-branch managers. “During these challenging times, it is essential to support the many businesses and nonprofits that help sustain the cultural and economic vitality of our communities.”

For more information or questions regarding the Vitality Grant, e-mail LaBonte at [email protected].