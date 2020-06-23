Girls Inc. of the Valley Launches #BlackGirlFuture Campaign on Social Media

HOLYOKE — Girls Inc. of the Valley is sharing a new campaign on social media this week, called #BlackGirlFuture.

Girls Inc. of the Valley has created social-media graphics and messaging addressing both disparities that impact girls and the future the organization wants to see for them. #BlackGirlFuture will consist of social-media posts across multiple platforms with a graphic and accompanying message each day to encourage girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Upon completion of #BlackGirlFuture, Girls Inc. of the Valley aims to have inspired all girls to see themselves as leaders with the skills and capabilities to improve and influence their local communities.

Girls Inc. of the Valley’s Instagram account is @girlsincvalley. Anyone interested in the campaign or with questions regarding #BlackGirlFuture may e-mail Jessica Colson at [email protected].