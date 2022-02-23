ArchitectureEL Welcomes New Team Member   

EAST LONGMEADOW — ArchitectureEL Inc. (AEL) recently welcomed a new member, Marco Crescentini, to its team as senior project architect.

ArchitectureEL Inc. provides professional design services on a wide range of projects, including both new buildings and renovations to existing structures. AEL has significant experience in accessibility, historic preservation, educational and commercial design as well as extensive experience in both private and multifamily residential development.

“I am thrilled to hold a position on the AEL team, as they are a group of creative and hard-working individuals,” said Crescentini. “I hope to contribute to the success of the company, and to collaborate on some of the intriguing and influential jobs we have before us.”

“AEL is made up of a staff of committed, hard-working professionals who focus their attention on the critical details of every design/build. It is imperative we meet the functional needs of our clients as well as aesthetics of the project,” said Owner and Principal Architect, Kevin Rothschild-Shea. “Marco is a wonderful fit for our team and I look forward to working with him on a wide range of projects. Marco has years of experience in the field, and we are confident he will contribute to the success of the AEL team and our clients.”