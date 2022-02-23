LPV Announces 2023 Campaign Co-Chairs

SPRINGFIELD — Leadership Pioneer Valley (LPV) announced new campaign co-chairs for the LEAP 2023 Campaign, Jason Randall and Ayanna Crawford. Both are alumni of the Class of 2013.

They will be leading the effort to connect with businesses and potential applicants about the benefits of LPV’s LEAP Program. LPV will begin accepting applications in April with an application deadline of July 1st for the region’s premier community leadership program.

“I am thrilled to give back to a program that made a huge difference in my professional and personal life. Building community starts at work and we want to equip future leaders,” said Crawford.

Randall is director of Human Resources at MGM Springfield and a current LPV Board Member. He is involved with Springfield Works and Springfield Business Leaders for Education. Crawford is the AC Consulting and Media Services president and specializes in communications workshops in the New England area. She currently leads an afterschool program for girls and positions herself as an educator in the Springfield Public Schools and works for State Rep. Orlando Ramos.

In its 11 years running, more than 300 individuals representing more than 100 companies, organizations, and municipalities have participated in LEAP. The program has filled a critical need for a leadership program that builds a network of emerging leaders to address the challenges and opportunities of the region.