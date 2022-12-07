Arrha Credit Union Promotes Robert Ciraco to Executive VP, Chief Lending Officer

SPRINGFIELD — Michael Ostrowski, president and CEO of Arrha Credit Union, announced that Robert Ciraco has been promoted to the role of executive vice president, chief lending officer.

“Rob brings a lot of wisdom and experience to this role along with being a dedicated and valuable contributor at Arrha,” Ostrowski said. “The board of directors, senior team, and staff are thrilled to have Rob assume the EVP position.”

Ciraco joined Arrha in 2019 and served as vice president, chief lending officer for all aspects of residential and commercial lending. He has more than 25 years in the financial-services lending industry. During his extensive career, he has been responsible for all aspects of lending.

He was vice president of Residential and Consumer Lending for Rockville Bank, a $2 billion community bank, where he was in charge of loan processing, underwriting, loan closings, quality control, secondary market sales, loan servicing, and administration of all residential and consumer loan systems.

After leaving Rockville, Ciraco built a highly successful, high-volume wholesale lending operations center to support East Coast loan originations for a West Coast wholesale lender as director of Operations. He has been involved in youth hockey for more than 15 years, coaching and serving as a board member at several different hockey organizations.