AIC Receives Grant to Elevate Diversity, Equity Objectives

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) announced it has received a $30,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts to uphold the college’s commitment to embracing diversity and fostering a sense of belonging.

The 2022 Flexible Funding Grant will support the establishment of an Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) on campus to lead and facilitate the College’s DEIB Plan, outlined in AIC’s newly released five-year strategic plan, “AIC Reimagined.” The office’s focus will be on recruiting and retaining diverse students, faculty, and staff. AIC’s goal is to identify its structure and staffing needs by the end of the 2022-23 academic year.

“We are very grateful for the Community Foundation’s support,” said Joe Long, AIC’s interim vice president for Institutional Advancement. “They are investing in AIC, our mission, and our new strategic plan. We are fortunate to have such a respected partner as the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts show their belief in us. We will work tirelessly to reward that belief with a robust DEIB program that connects all students, faculty, staff, and community members and AIC.”

Founded in 1991, the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts seeks to enrich quality of life for the people of the region. The foundation received nearly 250 applicants for the Flexible Funding Grants this year, about twice as many as in 2021. One of the priorities for its funding decisions was organizations where the leadership is racially diverse.

“These grants allow grantee organizations to continue their core mission-driven work and to improve their efforts around diversity, equity, and inclusion work while addressing community needs,” said Meredith Lewis, the foundation’s director of Community Impact and Partnerships.