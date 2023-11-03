Art for the Soul Gallery to Hold Closing Reception for Skateboard Exhibition

SPRINGFIELD — Since June, Art for the Soul Gallery has been showcasing an exhibition of skateboard decks designed and executed by local and national artists. The exhibit’s closing reception will be held at the gallery on 1500 Main St. in Springfield on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 3 to 6 p.m.

All skate decks are available for purchase. In honor of National Mental Health Month, funds will be donated to Behavioral Health Network Inc. and the Disability Law Center.

The public is invited to view the works of new and veteran gallery artists and vote on their favorite designs. Prizes will be awarded to artists in several categories as chosen by visitors.

This exhibition is a part of Gio’s Ollie Session, a series of events that aim to dispel the stigma surrounding skateboarding, advance inclusivity, and promote safety. According to Art for the Soul Executive Director Rosemary Tracy Woods, “it’s time we changed people’s negative perceptions about skateboarding. We want to open the doors and encourage the youth of Springfield to pursue the art of skateboarding — and to do it safely.”

Art for the Soul also participated in the National Skateboard Day celebration at Greenleaf Community Center on June 20. The day’s activities included a Community Paint Party with Commonwealth Murals and an informational booth with Theory Skateshop.