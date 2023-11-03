Market Mentors Raises $4,000 for Breast-cancer Research, Services

SPRINGFIELD — As part of its 20th-anniversary recognition, Market Mentors LLC, a fully integrated marketing, advertising, and public-relations agency, brought back its annual Pink Day campaign to raise funds for Baystate Health Foundation to support breast-cancer research and services. Selling MM Pink Day 2023 T-shirts, the agency raised a total of $4,000.

“We had previously held this event for several years, and with our milestone anniversary this year, we knew it was time to bring it back,” said Michelle Abdow, president and CEO of Market Mentors. “We reached out to our clients, vendors, and media partners and were thrilled with the response. They all purchased and proudly wore their pink tees on Thursday, October 26, the day we deemed MM Pink Day 2023.”

Participating companies included Adams & Ruxton; Allied Flooring, Paint and Design; Belt Technologies Inc.; BusinessWest; Cornerstone Bank; Dowd Insurance Agencies; EffecTV (Comcast); Excel Dryer; Freedom Credit Union; Giombetti Associates; Girard Heating & Air Conditioning; Koopman Lumber; Louis & Clark Pharmacy; Millennium Press; Noonan Energy; Prime Media; PDC Inc.; the Recorder; the Republican; Vlier Inc.; Western Mass News; and Women’s Health Associates.

“This was truly a labor of love for a cause we care about,” Abdow said. “Our whole team jumped in to make this happen, and we are grateful to everyone who participated and made this campaign a success.”