‘Art in the Orchard’ to Run Through Thanksgiving

EASTHAMPTON — Art in the Orchard, the biennial juried outdoor sculpture Exhibit at Park Hill Orchard (located at 82 Park Hill Road in Easthampton), is back for its fifth run with all new sculptures and site-specific installations.

Art in the Orchard 2019 (AiO’19) is the fifth edition of the exhibit. Recipient of the MCC Gold Star Award, the event features 30 new sculptures and site-specific installations created by established artists from the Pioneer Valley and other New England States.

Special events like the now-traditional Full Moon Poetry Sculpture Walk, live music, theater, puppetry (like Bread & Puppet or the Royal Frog Ballet) and other performances will take place most weekends.

AiO’19 opened on August 10 and runs through Thanksgiving. An artists’ reception is scheduled for August 17, from noon to 4 p.m.

The public is invited to the reception to meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments, courtesy of the major sponsor, Galaxy Restaurant.

The sculpture trail and farm grounds will be open to the public daily from dawn to dusk. The sculptures and installations will be displayed along a path meandering through the picturesque grounds of this working orchard.

Admission to AiO’19 is free but donations are encouraged and appreciated. Art in the Orchard would not be possible without our generous community of sponsors and donations from our visitors.