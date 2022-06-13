Art with Heart to Debut with Reception on July 20

FLORENCE — Community members are invited to attend a free art exhibit and reception for the debut of Art with Heart, a collaboration between local grieving youth and caregivers and area artists. The exhibit will run the month of July with the reception on July 20 at 6 pm at the BOMBYX Center for Arts and Equity.

Art with Heart, the vision of Shelly Bathe Lenn, program coordinator at The Garden: A Center for Grieving Children and Teens, paired local grieving youth and caregivers with artists to create art as an expression of grief.

Children ages 5 to 17 participated in workshops that were held in May.

“We believe in reinforcing the connection between the head, heart, and hand to help one express their feelings around grief that may have previously been unspoken,” Lenn said. “Grieving youth can use art to help them further understand their experience and gain a sense of mastery and confidence while serving as a ‘container’ for the intense feelings associated with grief.”

Artists Barbara Neulinger, Christine Southworth, Frankie Borrero, and Omarthan Clarke each worked with one of four small groups of grieving youth and caregivers. In each of the groups, the participants learned the artist’s medium and made an art piece.

The art piece that was created was designed to help participants express their feelings and/or remember those in their life who have died.

The artwork will be on display throughout the Pioneer Valley each month through June 2023 and a culminating event will be timed with the 25th anniversary of The Garden in 2023. View the schedule of exhibits and receptions here.

To learn more about the Art with Heart program, contact Shelly Bathe Lenn at (413) 727-5749.