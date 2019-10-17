Asnuntuck Community College to Host Open House on Nov. 12

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College (ACC) will host an open house on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The open house will feature information about ACC’s credit and credit-free opportunities, information sessions from Admissions and Financial Aid, campus tours, as well as an information session and tour in the Advanced Manufacturing & Technology Center. ACC’s Follett Bookstore will also be open for business during the event. Walk-ins are welcome.

Web registration for the spring semester will open on Monday, Oct. 28. Asnuntuck is currently accepting applications for the winter 2019, spring 2020, and fall 2020 terms. Visit www.asnuntuck.edu for information on how to register.