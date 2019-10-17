Paragus IT CEO Delcie Bean to Speak at Talking Tech 2019

BOSTON — Today, Oct. 17, the Assoc. of Developmental Disabilities Providers (ADDP) and the Department of Developmental Services will hold Talking Tech 2019, an event celebrating the promise of technology for empowerment and social inclusion of individuals with disabilities. Delcie Bean, CEO of Hadley-based Paragus IT, will be a featured guest speaker alongside other experts in a wide range of technological areas, including remote monitoring, staffing solutions, assistive technologies, cybersecurity, and more.

ADDP is a trade association representing more than 120 providers throughout Massachusetts. The organization is committed to enhancing the political, financial, and educational health of member organizations that serve people with disabilities, including intellectual and developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries.

“It’s an honor to be invited to speak at an event for this very important organization,” Bean said. “Individuals with disabilities rely on technology in ways many of us don’t understand. As tech professionals, it’s important that we do everything we can to support the mission of ADDP.”