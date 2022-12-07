Asnuntuck Open House Features Training for Careers in Under a Year

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College will hold its Licensure Careers Open House on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at its 170 Elm St., Enfield location. The event will showcase in-demand careers, live demonstrations, SNAP scholarship information, and the college’s expert instructors.

No registration is required. Students who attend the open house and register for a qualifying program will be entered for a chance to win a $500 scholarship from the Asnuntuck Community College Foundation.

Asnuntuck’s health-career certificate programs that can be completed in a year or less include certified nurse aide and patient care technician, dental assistant, electrocardiogram technician, emergency medical technician (fall 2023), medical billing and coding, medical interpreter, ophthalmic assistant, personal trainer, pharmacy technician, central sterile processing technician, and veterinary assistant. Information technology certificates include IT support, web developer, information security, and network/cloud maintenance. The college also offers certificates in cosmetology, esthetician, and nail technician.

Click here to register and get program details. For more information regarding programs, call (860) 253-3028 or email [email protected].