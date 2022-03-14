Asnuntuck to Hold Open House on April 7

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College (ACC) will hold an open house on campus on Thursday, April 7. The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. and feature information about ACC’s credit and credit-free opportunities.

The evening will include an information session, including information about Asnuntuck’s free Children’s Cooperative Reading Room and small group tours of the campus, including the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center. A resource fair will also take place that night, and ACC’s Follett Bookstore will be open for business during the event.

There is a bonus for new students who attend the open house. Students who are accepted into a credit-bearing program for summer or fall and register that night for courses will be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship from the Asnuntuck Foundation.

Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended. Visit asnuntuck.edu/admissions/visit-us to learn more and reserve a spot.