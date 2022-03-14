Top Banner

BusinessTalk with Marc Joyce, chairman of the 69th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Episode 104: March 14, 2022

George Interviews Marc Joyce, chairman of the 69th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade

 BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Marc Joyce, chairman of the 69th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The two talk about the long, three-year wait for the 69th parade, the impact of this institution on Holyoke and the surrounding region, and what’s on tap for highly anticipated 2022 parade and road race. It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

