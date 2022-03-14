BusinessTalk with Marc Joyce, chairman of the 69th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Episode 104: March 14, 2022
George Interviews Marc Joyce, chairman of the 69th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Marc Joyce, chairman of the 69th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The two talk about the long, three-year wait for the 69th parade, the impact of this institution on Holyoke and the surrounding region, and what’s on tap for highly anticipated 2022 parade and road race. It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.