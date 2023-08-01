Attorney Amelia Holstrom Elected Chair of Wilbraham Personnel Advisory Board

SPRINGFIELD — Attorney Amelia Holstrom of Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C., a leading labor and employment law firm, was named chair of the Wilbraham Personnel Advisory Board, which advises the town’s Select Board on matters pertaining to personnel policy.

Holstrom, who joined the firm in 2012, is a partner at Skoler Abbott who practices in all areas of employment defense. She provides counsel to management on taking proactive steps to reduce the risk of legal liability that may be imposed as the result of illegal employment practices and defends employers who are faced with lawsuits and administrative charges filed by current and former employers.

“I am honored to have been elected chair of the Personnel Advisory Board,” she said. “Living in Wilbraham has been a great experience for my family, and I want to give back to that community. This is an opportunity to do that.”

Holstrom, who was appointed to the Personnel Advisory Board by the Wilbraham Select Board, is an active participant in the Greater Springfield community. She is a member of the Wilbraham Commission on Disability, the boards of Clinical and Support Options Inc. and the East of the River Five Town Chamber of Commerce, the board development committee for the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts, and the personnel committee for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.