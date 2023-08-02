The following building permits were issued during the month of July 2023.

CHICOPEE

16 Grape Street LLC

16 Grape St.

$15,500 — Roofing

DCL Property Management LLC

873 Grattan St.

N/A — Minor demolition

Mittas Inn LLC

463 Memorial Dr.

$113,781 — Connect into existing fire-sprinkler piping and extent to protect rest of building

Slats Realty Trust II

28 Montgomery St.

$36,937.58 — Roofing

HADLEY

Gulmohar Realty Corp.

237 Russell St.

N/A — Construct 77-room TownePlace Suites hotel

Town of Hadley

15 East St.

N/A — Remove and replace 12 antennas

LEE

Dresser Hull Co.

74 Railroad St.

$2,500 — Remove and replace front-porch floorboards

LENOX

17 Main Cottage LLC

17 Main St.

$5,300 — Jack front porch, install helical piers, repair and make alterations to stairs

Stanley Rosen

91 Walker St.

$6,500 — Roofing

NORTHAMPTON

Arke Realty LLC

124 King St.

$8,000 — Non-illuminated ground sign for Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters

Community Care Resources Inc.

142 Glendale Road

N/A — Gazebo

EZMJ LLC

17 Main St.

N/A — Roofing

Maplewood Shops Inc.

2 Conz St.

$12,814 — Divide one room into two, add two doors and sink

New England Deaconess Assoc.

37 Coles Meadow Road

$6,200 — Deck

Nonotuck Mill LLC

296 Nonotuck St.

$5,000 — Build non-structural cubicle partitions

O’Connell Hawley LLC

10-20 Hawley St.

$1,052,206 — Selective interior demolition, replace roof, restore and rebuild masonry, replace windows, install access ramp

Smith College

25 Henshaw Ave.

$1,228,498 — Mechanical systems conversion

Smith College Amherst College Rental Property Department

64 Belmont Ave.

$45,000 — Replacement windows

Temp-Pro Inc.

200 Industrial Dr.

$195,500 — Replace mechanically attached roof

TNT Properties LLC

41 Linseed Road

$59,235 — Install 45-panel, roof-mounted solar system

PITTSFIELD

Fourteen Fifty East Street LLC

1450 East St.

$142,952 — Roofing

Hillcrest Extended Care Services

171 Valentine Road

$25,364 — Replace RTU

Interprint Inc.

101 Central Berkshire Blvd.

$254,825 — Install wet fire-protection system in new addition

Fang Tian

119 Elm St.

$18,000 — Siding

SPRINGFIELD

1441 Main Street LLC

1441 Main St.

$580,000 — Interior demolition on seventh floor for future fit-out for TD Bank

Richard Abdow, Scott Macey

33 Eastland St.

$2,138 — Remove and replace two decorative posts

Behavioral Health Network

471 Chestnut St.

$60,000 — Remodel bathroom in BHN Carlson Recovery Center

F.L. Roberts and Co. Inc.

237 Albany St.

$180,000 — Alter interior space at rear of building for office use by Roberts Fuel

FNBC Realty Corp.

1350 Main St.

25,995.76 — Minor office-space repairs, finish Suite 1508

Friends of Martin Luther King Jr. Charter School of Excellence Inc.

285 Dorset St.

$293,000 — Upgrade student and staff restrooms in 10 locations in building

Heo Hoon

1327 Liberty St.

$43,000 — Alter vacant commercial space into two new bathrooms

JRH Realty Inc.

1675 Main St.

$28,000 — Repair masonry on rear wall, install new stucco

John Mastroianni Jr., Cheryl Mastroianni

401 Taylor St.

$48,000 — Roofing at Mastroianni’s Auto Body

MGM Springfield Redevelopment LLC

1 MGM Way

$45,000 — Install metal railings and egress gates to perimeter of casino floor

Leonard Michelman

1317 East Columbus Ave.

$153,000 — Structural modifications to roof-mounted billboard sign on commercial office building

Muayyad Realty LLC

405 Dickinson St.

$24,000 — Roofing

Pioneer Valley Christian School Inc.

965 Plumtree Road

$800,000 — Alter interior space for phase 2 of theater renovations

The Pride LP

101 West St.

$320,000 — Interior fit-out for Starbucks, including drive-up window

Sabis International Charter School

160 Joan St.

$914,000 — Inter interior locker rooms for new team room and replace toilets and showers; replace toilets and sinks in various locations throughout school

Springfield Bridge Holding

146 Chestnut St.

$20,000 — Alter interior classroom partition walls on third floor of Libertas Academy Charter School

Springfield Boys Club

481 Carew St.

$85,000 — Add 16 antennas, 12 remote radio heads, three surge arrestors, three fiber cables, and eight DC cables; reinforce cellular monopole

Tree House Properties LLC

181 State St.

$138,511 — Partial demolition, removal of attached open parking-garage structure