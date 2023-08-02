Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of July 2023.
CHICOPEE
16 Grape Street LLC
16 Grape St.
$15,500 — Roofing
DCL Property Management LLC
873 Grattan St.
N/A — Minor demolition
Mittas Inn LLC
463 Memorial Dr.
$113,781 — Connect into existing fire-sprinkler piping and extent to protect rest of building
Slats Realty Trust II
28 Montgomery St.
$36,937.58 — Roofing
HADLEY
Gulmohar Realty Corp.
237 Russell St.
N/A — Construct 77-room TownePlace Suites hotel
Town of Hadley
15 East St.
N/A — Remove and replace 12 antennas
LEE
Dresser Hull Co.
74 Railroad St.
$2,500 — Remove and replace front-porch floorboards
LENOX
17 Main Cottage LLC
17 Main St.
$5,300 — Jack front porch, install helical piers, repair and make alterations to stairs
Stanley Rosen
91 Walker St.
$6,500 — Roofing
NORTHAMPTON
Arke Realty LLC
124 King St.
$8,000 — Non-illuminated ground sign for Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters
Community Care Resources Inc.
142 Glendale Road
N/A — Gazebo
EZMJ LLC
17 Main St.
N/A — Roofing
Maplewood Shops Inc.
2 Conz St.
$12,814 — Divide one room into two, add two doors and sink
New England Deaconess Assoc.
37 Coles Meadow Road
$6,200 — Deck
Nonotuck Mill LLC
296 Nonotuck St.
$5,000 — Build non-structural cubicle partitions
O’Connell Hawley LLC
10-20 Hawley St.
$1,052,206 — Selective interior demolition, replace roof, restore and rebuild masonry, replace windows, install access ramp
Smith College
25 Henshaw Ave.
$1,228,498 — Mechanical systems conversion
Smith College Amherst College Rental Property Department
64 Belmont Ave.
$45,000 — Replacement windows
Temp-Pro Inc.
200 Industrial Dr.
$195,500 — Replace mechanically attached roof
TNT Properties LLC
41 Linseed Road
$59,235 — Install 45-panel, roof-mounted solar system
PITTSFIELD
Fourteen Fifty East Street LLC
1450 East St.
$142,952 — Roofing
Hillcrest Extended Care Services
171 Valentine Road
$25,364 — Replace RTU
Interprint Inc.
101 Central Berkshire Blvd.
$254,825 — Install wet fire-protection system in new addition
Fang Tian
119 Elm St.
$18,000 — Siding
SPRINGFIELD
1441 Main Street LLC
1441 Main St.
$580,000 — Interior demolition on seventh floor for future fit-out for TD Bank
Richard Abdow, Scott Macey
33 Eastland St.
$2,138 — Remove and replace two decorative posts
Behavioral Health Network
471 Chestnut St.
$60,000 — Remodel bathroom in BHN Carlson Recovery Center
F.L. Roberts and Co. Inc.
237 Albany St.
$180,000 — Alter interior space at rear of building for office use by Roberts Fuel
FNBC Realty Corp.
1350 Main St.
25,995.76 — Minor office-space repairs, finish Suite 1508
Friends of Martin Luther King Jr. Charter School of Excellence Inc.
285 Dorset St.
$293,000 — Upgrade student and staff restrooms in 10 locations in building
Heo Hoon
1327 Liberty St.
$43,000 — Alter vacant commercial space into two new bathrooms
JRH Realty Inc.
1675 Main St.
$28,000 — Repair masonry on rear wall, install new stucco
John Mastroianni Jr., Cheryl Mastroianni
401 Taylor St.
$48,000 — Roofing at Mastroianni’s Auto Body
MGM Springfield Redevelopment LLC
1 MGM Way
$45,000 — Install metal railings and egress gates to perimeter of casino floor
Leonard Michelman
1317 East Columbus Ave.
$153,000 — Structural modifications to roof-mounted billboard sign on commercial office building
Muayyad Realty LLC
405 Dickinson St.
$24,000 — Roofing
Pioneer Valley Christian School Inc.
965 Plumtree Road
$800,000 — Alter interior space for phase 2 of theater renovations
The Pride LP
101 West St.
$320,000 — Interior fit-out for Starbucks, including drive-up window
Sabis International Charter School
160 Joan St.
$914,000 — Inter interior locker rooms for new team room and replace toilets and showers; replace toilets and sinks in various locations throughout school
Springfield Bridge Holding
146 Chestnut St.
$20,000 — Alter interior classroom partition walls on third floor of Libertas Academy Charter School
Springfield Boys Club
481 Carew St.
$85,000 — Add 16 antennas, 12 remote radio heads, three surge arrestors, three fiber cables, and eight DC cables; reinforce cellular monopole
Tree House Properties LLC
181 State St.
$138,511 — Partial demolition, removal of attached open parking-garage structure