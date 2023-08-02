Building Permits

Building Permits

The following building permits were issued during the month of July 2023.

CHICOPEE

16 Grape Street LLC
16 Grape St.
$15,500 — Roofing

DCL Property Management LLC
873 Grattan St.
N/A — Minor demolition

Mittas Inn LLC
463 Memorial Dr.
$113,781 — Connect into existing fire-sprinkler piping and extent to protect rest of building

Slats Realty Trust II
28 Montgomery St.
$36,937.58 — Roofing

HADLEY

Gulmohar Realty Corp.
237 Russell St.
N/A — Construct 77-room TownePlace Suites hotel

Town of Hadley
15 East St.
N/A — Remove and replace 12 antennas

LEE

Dresser Hull Co.
74 Railroad St.
$2,500 — Remove and replace front-porch floorboards

LENOX

17 Main Cottage LLC
17 Main St.
$5,300 — Jack front porch, install helical piers, repair and make alterations to stairs

Stanley Rosen
91 Walker St.
$6,500 — Roofing

NORTHAMPTON

Arke Realty LLC
124 King St.
$8,000 — Non-illuminated ground sign for Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters

Community Care Resources Inc.
142 Glendale Road
N/A — Gazebo

EZMJ LLC
17 Main St.
N/A — Roofing

Maplewood Shops Inc.
2 Conz St.
$12,814 — Divide one room into two, add two doors and sink

New England Deaconess Assoc.
37 Coles Meadow Road
$6,200 — Deck

Nonotuck Mill LLC
296 Nonotuck St.
$5,000 — Build non-structural cubicle partitions

O’Connell Hawley LLC
10-20 Hawley St.
$1,052,206 — Selective interior demolition, replace roof, restore and rebuild masonry, replace windows, install access ramp

Smith College
25 Henshaw Ave.
$1,228,498 — Mechanical systems conversion

Smith College Amherst College Rental Property Department
64 Belmont Ave.
$45,000 — Replacement windows

Temp-Pro Inc.
200 Industrial Dr.
$195,500 — Replace mechanically attached roof

TNT Properties LLC
41 Linseed Road
$59,235 — Install 45-panel, roof-mounted solar system

PITTSFIELD

Fourteen Fifty East Street LLC
1450 East St.
$142,952 — Roofing

Hillcrest Extended Care Services
171 Valentine Road
$25,364 — Replace RTU

Interprint Inc.
101 Central Berkshire Blvd.
$254,825 — Install wet fire-protection system in new addition

Fang Tian
119 Elm St.
$18,000 — Siding

SPRINGFIELD

1441 Main Street LLC
1441 Main St.
$580,000 — Interior demolition on seventh floor for future fit-out for TD Bank

Richard Abdow, Scott Macey
33 Eastland St.
$2,138 — Remove and replace two decorative posts

Behavioral Health Network
471 Chestnut St.
$60,000 — Remodel bathroom in BHN Carlson Recovery Center

F.L. Roberts and Co. Inc.
237 Albany St.
$180,000 — Alter interior space at rear of building for office use by Roberts Fuel

FNBC Realty Corp.
1350 Main St.
25,995.76 — Minor office-space repairs, finish Suite 1508

Friends of Martin Luther King Jr. Charter School of Excellence Inc.
285 Dorset St.
$293,000 — Upgrade student and staff restrooms in 10 locations in building

Heo Hoon
1327 Liberty St.
$43,000 — Alter vacant commercial space into two new bathrooms

JRH Realty Inc.
1675 Main St.
$28,000 — Repair masonry on rear wall, install new stucco

John Mastroianni Jr., Cheryl Mastroianni
401 Taylor St.
$48,000 — Roofing at Mastroianni’s Auto Body

MGM Springfield Redevelopment LLC
1 MGM Way
$45,000 — Install metal railings and egress gates to perimeter of casino floor

Leonard Michelman
1317 East Columbus Ave.
$153,000 — Structural modifications to roof-mounted billboard sign on commercial office building

Muayyad Realty LLC
405 Dickinson St.
$24,000 — Roofing

Pioneer Valley Christian School Inc.
965 Plumtree Road
$800,000 — Alter interior space for phase 2 of theater renovations

The Pride LP
101 West St.
$320,000 — Interior fit-out for Starbucks, including drive-up window

Sabis International Charter School
160 Joan St.
$914,000 — Inter interior locker rooms for new team room and replace toilets and showers; replace toilets and sinks in various locations throughout school

Springfield Bridge Holding
146 Chestnut St.
$20,000 — Alter interior classroom partition walls on third floor of Libertas Academy Charter School

Springfield Boys Club
481 Carew St.
$85,000 — Add 16 antennas, 12 remote radio heads, three surge arrestors, three fiber cables, and eight DC cables; reinforce cellular monopole

Tree House Properties LLC
181 State St.
$138,511 — Partial demolition, removal of attached open parking-garage structure

 

