Attorney Amelia Holstrom Named Partner at Skoler, Abbott & Presser

SPRINGFIELD — Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C. announced that Attorney Amelia Holstrom was named a partner in the firm on Jan. 1. Holstrom, who has been with the firm since 2012, focuses her practice on labor law and employment litigation, including personnel policies and practices review, wage-and-hour compliance, and separation and severance agreements.

“Amelia is renowned statewide for her legal and professional skills,” said attorney Timothy Murphy, a partner at Skoler Abbott, noting that Holstrom was a Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly Up & Coming honoree in 2017, selected to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list in 2018, and is a regular contributor to the Massachusetts Employment Law Letter. “She helps her clients make difficult employment decisions within their legal obligations. She provides counsel to management regarding strategies to avoid litigation, but is an experienced litigator prepared to vigorously defend her clients in court when necessary. We are thrilled Amelia has accepted partnership in the firm.”

Holstrom frequently speaks about employment-related legal topics for a wide variety of associations and organizations. She was selected by BusinessWest as a 40 Under Forty honoree in 2015 and received the Massachusetts Bar Assoc. Community Service Award in 2016. She is a member of the Massachusetts, Hampden County, and Connecticut bar associations; sits on the board of directors for Clinical & Support Options in Northampton and Girls Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts; and is an ad hoc member of the personnel committee for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

“I’m proud to be able to take on more of a leadership role for one of the region’s most vibrant, well-respected firms,” Holstrom said. “Growing up, I watched my parents, who worked in management at different companies, make challenging decisions about employees. When I took a labor law class in school, I was reminded of the myriad difficulties employers face and the laws that impact those decisions. That served as the basis for my legal career, while my work at Skoler Abbott has helped me finely hone my skills. I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to grow with the firm.”