Esther Rich Joins Rediker Software as Director of Support

HAMPDEN — Andrew Anderlonis, president of Rediker Software, recently announced that Esther Rich has been hired as the company’s new director of Support. Rich brings more than 30 years of experience in customer support, with more than 10 of those years spent in a management position. Before joining Rediker Software, Rich was the Customer Support manager for Farm Credit Financial Partners in Agawam.

In her new role, Rich will lead and motivate her team to ensure they have the tools and skills required to provide the best customer service possible. She holds a business management degree from St. John’s School of Business.

“Esther brings us many years of call-center and customer-support leadership experience,” Anderlonis said, “and we are very excited to have her with Rediker to help manage our fantastic support team.”