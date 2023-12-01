Attorney Gina Barry to Discuss ‘Inspired Giving’ over Lunch at HCC on Dec. 8

HOLYOKE — Holyoke attorney Gina Barry, a 1994 graduate of Holyoke Community College (HCC) and an estate-planning specialist, will return to her alma mater on Friday, Dec. 8 to give an informal talk titled “Inspired Giving” over a complimentary lunch at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute, 164 Race St., Holyoke.

Barry chairs the Estate Planning and Elder Law department at Bacon Wilson, P.C. and is a 2015 recipient of HCC’s Distinguished Alumni Award. Her presentation will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. during a three-course gourmet lunch prepared and served by HCC’s culinary-arts students.

In her talk, Barry will provide helpful tips for integrating tax-savvy charitable-giving strategies into long-term estate plans.

“As a proud HCC alumna, it is my pleasure to bring together both fellow alumni and friends of HCC for this festive occasion,” Barry said. “I am also pleased to be able to share my expertise in estate planning.”

This is a community event, open to the public. There is no fee for lunch, but seating is limited, and reservations are required. To RSVP, visit hcc.edu/barry or contact John Sieracki, HCC leadership gift officer, at (413) 687-0322 or [email protected].