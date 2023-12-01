Flash Car Wash Announces Successful Veterans Day Promotion

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Flash Car Wash shared the success of its recent Veterans Day promotion, honoring U.S. veterans and active service members.

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Flash Car Wash extended thanks to veterans and active service members by providing a total of 1,067 complimentary diamond washes. This initiative, offered at all 19 Flash Car Wash locations, aimed to express gratitude for the dedication and sacrifice of those who have served their country.

“Our customers really showed up for this one,” said Vin Porzio, spokesperson for Flash Car Wash, “and we’re thrilled to make a donation of $43,879 to Veterans Inc. as a result.”

Veterans Inc. was chosen as the beneficiary of this campaign due to its impactful work and commitment to assisting veterans in need, specifically in the New England region. This includes crucial assistance in areas such as housing, employment, and counseling.

Marleen Kilcoyne, Donor Strategy manager of Veterans Inc., noted that “Veterans Inc. is thrilled and grateful to receive this donation, which directly supports the vital services that we provide to over 6,000 veterans and their families annually.”

Flash Car Wash opened in 2017 and joined Balise Auto Group in 2021.