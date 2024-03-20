Attorney Karen Jackson to Lead Three Estate-planning Workshops at HCC

HOLYOKE — Attorney Karen Jackson of Jackson Law in Holyoke will lead three one-hour estate-planning workshops at Holyoke Community College, beginning Thursday, April 11 from 6 to 7 p.m. with “Core Estate Planning.”

In this first session, Jackson, an elder-law and estate-planning attorney, will explain the importance of the will, power of attorney, healthcare proxy, and the core estate plan.

In the second session, “De-mystifying Trusts,” on Thursday, April 18 from 6 to 7 p.m., Jackson will review the different types of trusts and how to decide if one is needed.

In the final course, “Saving Your Home from the Nursing Home Bill,” on Thursday, April 25 from 6 to 7 p.m., Jackson will explain the use of an irrevocable income-only trust to save nursing-home costs. She will also explain MassHealth rules and provide tips and traps to avoid.

Students can choose one or two classes at $39 each or register for the series for $90. To register, call (413) 552-2320 or visit hcc.edu/bce.