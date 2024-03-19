MCLA Announces Tamar Sarai as 2024 Hardman Journalist in Residence

NORTH ADAMS — Writer and journalist Tamar Sarai will deliver the Hardman Journalist in Residence Lecture on Monday, April 8 at 6 p.m. in the Feigenbaum Center for Science and Innovation Atrium at MCLA. The lecture is free and open to the public.

“Tamar Sarai represents a refreshing journalistic practice which our Beacon and Beacon Web News journalism students will find energizing and modern,” MCLA Professor Michael Birch said. “Her writing will offer new topics and focus for their learning, as will her emphasis on the power and value of good writing in the service of exceptional storytelling. This will be an excellent learning opportunity for our students.”

Sarai is a writer and journalist currently based in Philadelphia. She is a features writer at Prism, a nonprofit media outlet that seeks to highlight the perspectives and voices of those directly impacted by some of today’s most pressing issues. Her work focuses on race, culture, and the criminal legal system. Both her writing for Prism and her freelance work often focus on the ways in which Black women and girls are impacted by policing and the prison system. Her work has been featured in outlets including Shadowproof, Capital B, and Essence. Sarai is a graduate of Wellesley College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.

MCLA’s Hardman Lecture Series presents in-depth discussions with some of the leading journalists of our time and is made possible through the generosity of the Hardman Family Endowment.