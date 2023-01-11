Attorney Michael Hooker Elder Law Welcomes Jake Hooker to Firm

NORTHAMPTON — Jake Hooker, a 2012 Northampton High School graduate, has passed the state’s bar exam and joined his father, Michael Hooker, in Hooker’s legal firm, Attorney Michael Hooker Elder Law, which serves elders and those living with disabilities.

“We are so excited with Jake’s success on the recent exam and pleased to have him working in the firm. We will work together to provide the high-quality, personalized services we are known for, and one day, Jake will take over the firm and lead it into the future,” Michael Hooker said.

Jake Hooker is the second attorney at the firm, which also includes a Medicaid specialist, a social worker, a financial specialist, and two specialized paralegals. The practice is unique; its services extend beyond the realm of the law to provide financial and social services for elders and their families.

Hooker began interning at the firm while he was attending Northampton High School and continued to assist while at Greenfield Community College and UMass Amherst, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science.

Hooker graduated from Northeastern University School of Law in 2022. While there, he completed two internships — one at Attorney Michael Hooker Elder Law and one with the Executive Office of Health and Human Services at the General Counsel’s Office, where he assisted the MassHealth Estate Recovery Unit as well as the Litigation Department.