bankESB Raises $35,000 for Local Food Pantries

EASTHAMPTON —Matthew Sosik, president and CEO of bankESB, announced that the bank’s second annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors fundraising drive raised $35,000 for local food pantries.

The appeal is part of bankESB’s charitable giving program, called the Giving Tree, which reflects the bank’s commitment to making a difference in the neighborhoods it serves. Throughout the month of November, the bank invited customers, employees, and members of the community to donate funds at bankESB branches. All donations received were matched, dollar for dollar, by bankESB and the total divided among food pantries in Western Mass. communities the bank serves.

Each of the participating food pantries received $2,500 to help feed families in need:

Amherst Survival Center Food Pantry; Best Life Food Ministry, Agawam; BUCC Helping Hands Cupboard Food Pantry, Belchertown; Chicopee Cupboard; Easthampton Community Center Food Pantry; Easthampton Congregational Church Food Cupboard & Oasis Kitchen; the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Hatfield; Hadley Food Pantry; Hilltown Food Pantry, Goshen; Margaret’s Pantry, Holyoke; Neighbors Helping Neighbors Inc., South Hadley; Northampton Survival Center; Southampton Community Cupboard; and Westfield Food Pantry.

“bankESB would like to thank everyone who selflessly donated to our Neighbors Helping Neighbors campaign,” Sosik said. “We’re pleased that these food pantries received much-needed funds in time for the holiday season.”