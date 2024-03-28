Balise Auto Donates $40,000 to Square One

SPRINGFIELD — Balise Auto recently presented a check for $40,000 to Square One. The funding combines Balise’s generosity with matching gifts from Balise’s corporate partners at Lexus and Toyota.

“Square One has such a positive impact on local children and families” said Alex Balise, director of Marketing for Balise Auto. “We are so grateful to Toyota and Lexus for matching our donations and enabling Square One to have an even greater impact in our community.”

Square One currently provides early learning services to more than 500 infants, toddlers, and school-age children each day, as well as family support services to 1,500 families each year, as they work to overcome the significant challenges in their lives.

“Just as the auto industry is constantly evolving, so is Square One’s work with children and families,” said Kristine Allard, vice president of Development & Communication for Square One. “For decades, Balise has been by our side helping us respond to the growing needs of our community. We are humbled by and grateful for their longstanding, generous support for Square One.”