Balise Auto Raising Funds for Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD — Now through Nov. 30, Balise Auto, with nine locations throughout Western Mass., will be donating a portion of the proceeds from every set of four tires it sells to Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts (JAWM) as part of its Tires to Inspire campaign.

“It’s an honor to once again be supporting Junior Achievement with our Tires to Inspire program,” said Alex Balise, director of Marketing at Balise Auto. “Tires to Inspire is our way of raising money and awareness for local organizations like JAWM and the incredible work they do to empower young people in our community through work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial-literacy programs.”

JAWM is dedicated to providing economic-education and financial-literacy programs to youth throughout Western Mass., opening their minds to their potential and preparing them for life after graduation.

“Thanks to the financial support we receive from great corporate partners like Balise Auto, we are able to continue offering our academically challenging programs to local schools and community groups free of charge,” said Jennifer Connolly, JAWM president. “The Tires to Inspire campaign was a huge success last year, and we’re thrilled Balise has decided to continue it.”

Balise added that “winter will be here soon with its snow and ice; now is the perfect time for people to make sure their tires are in good shape. Even if you don’t need tires, we encourage anyone who can to support Junior Achievement through a direct donation.”

To make a direct donation to Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts, visit jawm.org/donate.