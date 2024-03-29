Pioneer Valley Conference for Women Set for May 9

SPRINGFIELD — The third annual Pioneer Valley Conference for Women will be held Thursday, May 9 at Marriott Springfield Downtown from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The conference will be held in person and virtually. This year’s theme is “Unleashed.”

Christina Royal will serve as emcee for the conference. The former president of Holyoke Community College, Royal is now president and CEO of Infinite Unlearning LLC, a woman-, BIPOC-, and queer-owned executive coaching and consultancy service supporting mid- to senior leaders and their organizations. Her goal is to educate leaders on a new paradigm of the future of work and help them shed their limiting beliefs and lead from a place of potential.

Keynote speakers are Meghan Rothschild, president and owner of the marketing and public-relations firm Chikmedia, and Jessika Rozki, founder of Rozki Rides, a transportation service focusing on children and seniors.

Rothschild is an award-winning business owner, public speaker, and social influencer. As a speaker, she is known for engaging audiences on topics such as social media, marketing strategy, public relations, women in business, melanoma survivorship, and living with endometriosis.

A regular contributor to The Rhode Show and WWLP’s Mass Appeal, Rothschild is the host of iHeart Radio’s Pioneer Valley Communities, where she shares professional tips from social branding to lifestyle marketing and public-relations strategies. She is also a professor of Social Media, Personal Branding, and PR Campaigns at Springfield College and Southern New Hampshire University.

Rozki’s career in transportation began 15 years ago as a school-bus driver in Chicopee. In 2019, with the resolve to balance her professional aspirations and family life, she launched Rozki Rides. Based in Greater Springfield, the company started as a professional transportation service catering primarily to families.

Rozki Rides differentiated itself by focusing on children and seniors, segments often overlooked by traditional transportation services. In its first year, the company served more than 100 families, a number that continued to grow as the company expanded its services to include daycares and summer camps.

The conference will also feature 10 different panels that women can choose to attend in the morning and afternoon. The 30 panelists are all local women. Dianne Fuller Doherty will be presented with the Goddess Award, recognizing her many years of volunteer work on behalf of women. A comedy kickoff reception the night before the conference will feature comedian Jess Miller.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets. Event sponsors include M&T Bank, Westfield Bank, Liberty Bank, Country Bank, and USI.