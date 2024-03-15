bankESB hires Suarez as Assistant Vice President, Branch Officer in Holyoke

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB recently hired Hector Suarez as assistant vice president, branch officer of its Sargeant Street office in Holyoke.

Suarez grew up in Holyoke and Puerto Rico and has nearly 30 years of banking experience. He says he is passionate about providing a customer-first experience and brings an extensive background to his new role, where he will manage the Holyoke office team while fostering relationships within the community.

Prior to joining bankESB, he was a vice president, branch manager at M&T Bank, People’s United Bank, and United Bank. Before that, he was a branch manager at Key Bank and First Niagara Bank, as well as a personal banker with Baybank, BankBoston, FleetBoston, and Bank of America.